Apple To Plan New Fees, Restrictions For Downloads Outside App Store

New Delhi: The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that Apple, the tech giant, plans to add new fees and restrictions for third-party software downloads outside its App Store. This development follows the enforcement of the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Union, aimed at targeting the market clout of big technology companies and making it easier for people to move between competing services.

Notably, all big tech companies must comply with the Digital Markets Act (DMA) by March 7. (Also Read: Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram And Other Platforms Face Data Breach, 26 Billion Records Leaked)

In a move specific to Europe, Apple's proposal allows users to download software onto their iPhones directly, bypassing the App Store for the first time. In a similar vein, Meta announced plans on Monday to comply with the act, stating that users will be given more choices on how they consume its services.

