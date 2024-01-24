Twitter, LinkedIn, Telegram And Other Platforms Face Data Breach, 26 Billion Records Leaked

New Delhi: According to Forbes, security researchers have revealed that a massive database containing no fewer than 26 billion leaked records has been discovered on an unsecured page. Security researchers are calling it the supermassive data leak or the "Mother of all Breaches." This data leak, likely the largest ever recorded, has affected numerous platforms, including Twitter, Telegram, Chinese messaging giant Tencent, Weibo, Adobe, Canva, LinkedIn, and Dropbox.

Researchers from Security Discovery and Cybernews detected the breach, which reportedly spans a size of 12 terabytes. The research team suspects that the database was compiled by a malicious actor or data broker.

According to researchers, "Threat actors could leverage the aggregated data for a wide range of attacks, including identity theft, sophisticated phishing schemes, targeted cyberattacks, and unauthorized access to personal and sensitive accounts." (Also Read: Google Chrome To Get 3 New Generative AI Features, Will Make Your Browsing Experience Easier)

However, the most dangerous part is that it includes numerous combinations of usernames and passwords. Cybercriminals could exploit this information to execute various attacks, including identity theft, advanced phishing schemes, targeted cyber assaults, and unauthorized entry into personal and sensitive accounts.

Jake Moore, a global cybersecurity advisor at ESET, reckons that "We should never underestimate what cybercriminals can achieve with such limited information. Victims need to be aware of the consequences of stolen passwords and make the necessary security updates in response." (Also Read: Apple Rolls Out iOS 17.3 Update With THESE Features; Check Here)

Other notable breaches include MySpace (360 million), Twitter (281 million), LinkedIn (251 million), and AdultFriendFinder (220 million).