Apple Watch

Apple Watch does it again, saves life of woman faced with life-threatening condition

The life of an American citizen named Yolie De Leon was saved by Apple Watch. 

Apple Watch does it again, saves life of woman faced with life-threatening condition

New Delhi: Apple Watch, packed with health features such as ECG, fall detection, and oximeter, among others, is often credited for saving lives across the world. In yet another such incident, an American citizen named Yolie De Leon’s life was saved by the smartwatch. 

De Leon, who belongs from Arizona, said her Apple Watch alerted her to an abnormally high heart rate, warning her to visit urgent care. When she reached the hospital, the doctor reportedly told her that her device was right and that her condition was life-threatening indeed.

"It said my heart rate was at 174. It said, You are an AFib,” and said, Call your doctor immediately.” Responding to the alerts, the Apple Watch owner rushed to the hospital. In no time, the doctors reported the fatal condition after running several tests, according to a report by Apple Insider.

After the life-saving incident, De Leon showed her gratitude to the tech and reached out to Apple CEO Tim Cook. Much to her surprise, Cook replied to the woman saying, “I’m so glad you sought medical attention and received the treatment you needed." 

"Thanks for sharing your story with us. It inspires us to keep pushing forward," Cook wrote to De Leon. 

In De Leon’s case, the smartwatch’s ECG and irregular heart rhythm notification feature helped in the recognition of AFib, which is one of the most common forms of irregular heart rhythm. Also Read: Kia Seltos X Line trim launched in India: Check price, features, interiors, photos

If left untreated, AFib can result in stroke in most cases. The life-threatening condition is reportedly the second most common cause of death globally. Also Read: Renault all-new KWID MY21 launched in India: Check price list of all the variants, specs and more

- With IANS inputs.

