Are You Irritated By Ads While Using Insta, Facebook? Meta Has A Solution For You

New Delhi: Are you tired of those pesky ads interrupting your scrolling on Facebook and Instagram? Well, here's some good news: Meta, the parent company of these social media giants, is rolling out a game-changer. Starting this November, users in select parts of the world will have the power to wave goodbye to ads with a brand-new subscription option.

Subscription Price

The pricing for this subscription option varies depending on how users choose to sign up. Subscribing via the web will cost EUR 9.99 per month while opting for the Android or iOS route will be slightly pricier at EUR 12.99 per month.

Reason For Different Pricing

This pricing difference is due to the policies of Apple and Google's app stores, which impose fees for in-app purchases.

Why Company Announced These Subscription Plans?

This move comes in response to new regulations in Europe that are compelling companies like Meta to halt ad services for users in the EU, European Economic Area (EEA), and Switzerland.

Nothing Changes For Users Of The Free Versions

However, for those in Europe who don't mind seeing ads on these platforms, the free versions of Facebook and Instagram will continue to be available.

Meta emphasizes that nothing changes for users of the free versions in these countries. The introduction of ad-free subscriptions simply provides an alternative for those who find advertisements disruptive.

Meta has expressed its commitment to the value of an ad-supported internet that assists small businesses in connecting with their customers.

Nevertheless, with the implementation of new EU rules restricting the collection of user data for advertising purposes, these subscription options serve as a means for users to enjoy their favorite platforms without the intrusion of ads.