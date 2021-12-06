Aspiring influencers should use Instagram for new ideas, says Thomson Sequeira

We've all got a friend or family member who wants to be a social media influencer. They're always up on the latest fashion trends, always shooting or photographing, and they have the cutthroat ambition of a reality show contender.

They have the raw potential; all they need are the correct instruments. That's where you come into play. At the same time, assist them in achieving the polished influencer style and amaze them with your influencer knowledge.

Consumers shifted away from pictures and text in favour of watching more videos than ever before, aided by extended stay-at-home periods. According to Bain & Company, India's online video user base has grown by 24 percent in the last three years to more than 350 million individuals. According to the survey, Indian smartphone users spend roughly 4.8 hours each day on their smartphones, with one hour spent on average watching movies.

Even fashion influencers are not behind as they are using social media to give exclusive fashion tips on outfits and accessories. One such is Thomson Sequeira who has worked with national and international reputed brands.

He says the content is an effortless confluence of his adventurer spirit and his never-ending passion for style. Exploring new shores and adventurous avenues is something that is always on his mind.

Instagram is an interesting platform and it offers influencers to reach a wider audience, he added.