ASUS ROG Strix G16 and TUF Gaming A15 Laptops Launched In India With Dolby Atmos Support; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Taiwanese laptop manufacturer Asus has launched the refreshed versions of its gaming laptops, the ROG Strix 16 and TUF Gaming 15 laptops, in the Indian market. The ROG Strix 16 gaming laptop is powered by Intel’s latest 14th Gen i9 series processor.

Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming 15 laptop is powered by the latest AMD Ryzen 9 8000 series processor.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 And TUF Gaming A15 Price And Availability:

The latest ROG Strix G16 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1,99,990. Meanwhile, the TUF Gaming A15 laptop is offered at Rs 1,24,990 in India. Consumers can buy gaming laptops from ASUS exclusive stores, the ASUS official e-store, Flipkart, and Amazon.

Moreover, the laptops will be available at multi-brand retailers such as Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital, and all ASUS authorized dealers.

ASUS ROG Strix G16 Laptop:

The gaming laptop sports a 16-inch Nebula display, with a QHD+ resolution (2560 x 1600p). It features up to the 14th Gen Intel i9 14900HX processor. The premium laptop comes with Windows 11 Pro pre-installed.

It has four speakers with Smart Amplifier technology, Dolby Atmos support, and Hi-Res audio support for headphones. For wireless connectivity, the device comes with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth version 5.3 support.

TUF Gaming A15 Laptop:

It houses a 15.6-inch IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate, 100 per cent sRGB, and 75.6 per cent Adobe colour gamut. The device comes with up to an AMD Ryzen 9 8945H processor. The TUF gaming A15 laptop packs with Windows 11 Home pre-installed.

For wireless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth version 5.3. The laptop is equipped with a dual-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and Hi-Res audio support for headphones.