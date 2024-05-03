Samsung Galaxy S24 New Storage Variant Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Samsung has launched the new variant of the Samsung Galaxy S24 smartphone in the Indian market. Now, the smartphone has come with a new 128 GB variant. To recall, the handset originally came with 256GB and 512GB storage models.

Notably, the Samsung Galaxy S24 retains similar specifications.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price And Availability:

The smartphone with a 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 74,999. The Samsung Galaxy S24 128GB model will be available through Samsung eStore. Consumers can enjoy a flat Rs 5,000 discount if they are making payments via HDFC Bank Credit and Debit cards. (Also Read: Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: From iPhone 13 To Apple AirPods Pro; Check Discounted Rates)

Moreover, there is also an instant exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 but it cannot be clubbed with the bank offer. To recall, the smartphone with 256GB storage model is priced at Rs 79,999 and the 512GB storage model is available at Rs 89,999.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specs:

The smartphone houses a 6.2-inch Full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED screen boasting a refreshing 120Hz rate and up to 2600nits brightness. The phone is powered by the Exynos 2400 chipset, ensuring efficient performance.

It is loaded with a 4,000mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. The IP68-rated smartphone comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. (Also Read: Infinix GT 20 Pro 5G With First Dual-Chip Smartphone Launched; Check Price, Specs)

In the camera department, the smartphone sports a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP selfie camera. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.3, Wi-Fi 6e, NFC and UWB.