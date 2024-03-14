ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED, Vivobook 15 Laptops With Windows 11 OS Launched In India; Check Price, Specs And Availability

New Delhi: Asus has launched the 2024 versions of the Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 in India. Both laptops run on the Windows 11 OS along with a lifetime subscription to MS Office 2021 Home and Student.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is made from recycled metal and plastics along with US Military-grade certification for durability. Meanwhile, the Vivobook 15 laptop features a more modern design along with MIL-STD 810H certification and an eco-friendly EPEAT Silver certification.

Notably, both the Asus Zenbook S 13 OLED and Vivobook 15 have four variants, respectively.

Price And Availability:

The ASUS Zenbook S 13 OLED laptop is priced at Rs 129,990 in India and goes up to Rs 141,990 for different models. It will be sold via ASUS Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Flipkart, offline retail stores, and ASUS eShop.

On the other hand, the ASUS Vivobook 15 carries a price tag of Rs 49,990 and goes up to Rs 67,990. Interested consumers can buy via ASUS-aligned channel partners and ASUS eShop. It is available in Cool Silver and Quiet Blue shades. (Also Read: POCO X6 Neo 5G With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India At Rs 15,999; Check Specs And Other Features)

Zenbook S 13 OLED Specifications:

The laptop features a 13.3-inch 2.8K display, powered by an Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor-155U, 32GB RAM, and a speedy 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. For connectivity, it packs a Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, HDMI 2.1, USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, and Wi-Fi 6E for rapid downloads.

The Zenbook S 13 OLED is loaded with a 63Wh battery promising up to 14 hours of usage. It also houses Harman Kardon stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and AI noise cancellation.

Vivobook 15 Specifications:

The laptop features a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with an anti-glare finish, 60Hz refresh rate, and 250 nits brightness. The laptop comes with a 42Wh battery with 45W fast charging.

It is also powered by an Intel Core U-series processor and complemented by up to 16GB RAM and 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage. The laptop offers a range of ports including USB 3.2 Gen 1, USB 2.0, HDMI 1.4, and a 3.5mm combo audio jack. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

The ASUS Antimicrobial Guard Plus protects against viruses and bacteria, while Wi-Fi 6E ensures fast connectivity.