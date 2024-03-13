POCO X6 Neo 5G With 5000mAh Battery Launched In India At Rs 15,999; Check Specs And Other Features

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco has launched the POCO X6 Neo 5G smartphone in India. It is the third phone in the POCO X6 series which includes the POCO X6 and POCO X6 Pro.The POCO X6 Neo 5G will receive two major Android updates and security patches for four years. It seems to be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 13R Pro.

It comes in Stellar Black, Horizon Blue, and Martian Orange colour options. The newly launched phone will go on early access sale via Flipkart, starting today at 7 PM.

Price And Bank Offers:

The smartphone comes in two storage variants: 8GB RAM + 128GB and 12GB RAM + 256 GB. The newly launched Poco X6 Neo 5G smartphone is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the base model with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The top-end variant is priced at Rs. 17,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Nothing Phone (2a) Vs Realme 12 Pro 5G; Battle for Best Buy in Rs 25,000 Segment)

Flipkart is providing a Rs 1,000 discount for transactions made through ICICI bank cards and EMI purchases. Adding further, a Rs 1,000 exchange offer is also available.

POCO X6 Neo 5G Specifications And Features:

The smartphone features a stunning 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an impressive peak brightness of 1,000 nits. It is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Under the hood, the POCO X6 Neo 5G features the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset. It comes with an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. (Also Read: Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G Early Bird Sale Offers Announced: Get Free Realme Buds T300, Check Specs And Discounts)

The POCO X6 Neo 5G houses a 108MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is a 16MP shooter on the front for selfies and video calls. It runs on MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The smartphone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for enhanced durability and incorporates graphite sheets to manage thermal performance during gaming sessions.