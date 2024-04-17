Asus ZenBoook Duo Laptop With Dual OLED Touchscreens Launched In India; Check Price And Specs

New Delhi: Taiwanese manufacturer Asus has unveiled its latest laptop, the Asus Zenbook Duo, in India. The laptop features a novel dual-touchscreen design and a detachable Bluetooth keyboard. Moreover, the devices come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home for a seamless user experience.

The newly launched laptop is available in four configurations, with prices starting at Rs 1,59,990. It is now available for purchase online on the ASUS e-shop, e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, Asus exclusive stores, ROG stores, and authorized dealers across India.

Asus Zenbook Duo Price:

The starting price for the Asus Zenbook Duo base model, which comes with an Intel Core Ultra 5 processor, is Rs 1,59,990. If you want a bit more power, there's another model with an Intel Core Ultra 7 processor priced at Rs 1,99,990. And for those who need even more performance, there are models with Intel Core Ultra 9 CPUs, starting at Rs 2,19,990. (Also Read: Motorola Edge 50 Ultra With Two New Earbuds Launched Globally; Check Price, Specs)

Asus Zenbook Duo Specifications:

The Zenbook Duo laptop offers dual 14" FHD+ OLED touchscreens, complemented by a detachable Bluetooth keyboard and a built-in kickstand for seamless transitions between laptop and tablet modes.

It is loaded with a 75Wh Lithium-polymer battery, coupled with a 65W Type-C power adapter, ensuring extended usage without frequent charging. The laptop is powered by an Intel Core Ultra 9 Processor.

The laptop comes with advanced cooling technology and Intel Evo certification. It incorporates recycled materials and is validated by Pantone for colour accuracy. (Also Read: Tech Showdown: Moto G64 5G vs Realme P1 5G; Which Smartphone Should You Buy At Rs 15,000 Segment?)

The Zenbook Duo supports Dolby Vision HDR and is fortified with Gorilla Glass, protecting against scratches and smudges, and enhancing durability. The Asus AiSense Camera, FHD 3DNR IR camera, and ambient light and colour sensor ensure superior video conferencing experiences.