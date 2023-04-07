Australian Mayor Threatens Defamation Suit Against OpenAI - Here's Why

New Delhi: The first case of its type in the field of generative AI, an Australian mayor has taken legal action against OpenAI, claiming that their chatbot, ChatGPT, produced certain incorrect statements about him. According to Reuters, Brian Hood, the mayor of Hepburn Shire in Victoria, Australia, has requested that OpenAI fix the incorrect information that the chatbot disseminated.

The progression will be closely watched. The chatbot is prone to mistakes and inaccuracies, according to OpenAI in the past. The company even has a disclaimer on its website. (Also Read: Scientists Claim AI To Overtake Humans Soon)

Although worries about the information issue posed by artificial intelligence have been growing, the case will have a bigger impact if it goes to court. According to ChatGPT, Hood was convicted in a foreign bribery case that involved a Reserve Bank of Australia-owned subsidy in the early 2000s. (Also Read: Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Share First Pic With Granddaughter - Check Pics)

According to Hood's attorneys, the mayor was employed by a bank subsidiary and was the one who really reported the bribe to police enforcement. The report stated that Hood has never been accused of a crime.

On March 21, OpenAI received a letter from Hood's legal team stating that they had 28 days to update the facts or risk being sued for defamation.

According to James Naughton, a lawyer at Hood's legal company Gordon Legal, "it might be a landmark event in how it applies this defamation legislation to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT world."

Naughton claimed that Hood relied on an immaculate public record throughout his campaigns since, as an elected politician, his reputation was on the line.