topStoriesenglish2592307
NewsTechnology
CHATGPT

Australian Mayor Threatens Defamation Suit Against OpenAI - Here's Why

On March 21, OpenAI received a letter from Hood's legal team stating that they had 28 days to update the facts or risk being sued for defamation.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 03:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Australian Mayor Threatens Defamation Suit Against OpenAI - Here's Why

New Delhi: The first case of its type in the field of generative AI, an Australian mayor has taken legal action against OpenAI, claiming that their chatbot, ChatGPT, produced certain incorrect statements about him. According to Reuters, Brian Hood, the mayor of Hepburn Shire in Victoria, Australia, has requested that OpenAI fix the incorrect information that the chatbot disseminated.

The progression will be closely watched. The chatbot is prone to mistakes and inaccuracies, according to OpenAI in the past. The company even has a disclaimer on its website. (Also Read: Scientists Claim AI To Overtake Humans Soon)

Although worries about the information issue posed by artificial intelligence have been growing, the case will have a bigger impact if it goes to court. According to ChatGPT, Hood was convicted in a foreign bribery case that involved a Reserve Bank of Australia-owned subsidy in the early 2000s. (Also Read: Bill Gates, Ex-Wife Share First Pic With Granddaughter - Check Pics)

According to Hood's attorneys, the mayor was employed by a bank subsidiary and was the one who really reported the bribe to police enforcement. The report stated that Hood has never been accused of a crime.

On March 21, OpenAI received a letter from Hood's legal team stating that they had 28 days to update the facts or risk being sued for defamation.

According to James Naughton, a lawyer at Hood's legal company Gordon Legal, "it might be a landmark event in how it applies this defamation legislation to a new area of artificial intelligence and publication in the IT world."

Naughton claimed that Hood relied on an immaculate public record throughout his campaigns since, as an elected politician, his reputation was on the line.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When 76 Jawans were martyred in the Naxalite attack in Dantewada in 2010
DNA Video
DNA: Another 'high flight' of ISRO in space
DNA Video
DNA: 'Chargesheet' against police in Jaipur serial blast case
DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?