Australian Woman Banned From Uber App Over Her Name: Company Apologises

New Delhi: Our name is our identity but can you imagine yourself getting banned from an app because of it? Yes, you heard it right an Australian woman, Swastika Chandra got banned from using the ride-hailing app over her name. She tried ordering food from the Uber Eats last year but upon entering her name she received a pop-up notification informing her that she had violated the company's terms. Hence, she was compelled to change her name, as she revealed to A Current Affair.

Swastika name derives from a Sanskrit word which signifies good fortune or well-being. It is very commonly used in Fiji where she grew up as it has a huge number of Indian populations. The symbol holds deep historical importance in Asian religions such as Hinduism, Jainism and others. However, the symbol was adopted by Adolf Hitler and the nazi party during 1920 which led to its association with their ideology of hate and violence.

"They don't know that the Hindus used it for thousands of years before Hitler used it in the wrong way," Chandra stated. She further added, "A bit of education, I think, is needed ... I'm very proud of my name. I believe in the good that comes with it and I'm not changing it for anyone."

Uber’s Apology

Uber issued an apology and reinstated her account after five months. However, resolving the issue required interventions from the Hindu Council of Australia and the New South Wales attorney-general, as per reports by ACA.

"We have apologised to Ms Chandra for the inconvenience this caused her, and we appreciate her patience as we reviewed the matter, which took longer than we hoped it would," Uber communicated to the program.