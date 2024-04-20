New Delhi: In a move to add a new variant to the Galaxy F15 series, Samsung has launched the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G with 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM. The new model is claimed to sport enhanced and advanced features. As per the company's claims, this new variant is supposed to have upgraded storage options, good battery life, better display, enhanced camera features, and many more.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G 8GB+128GB's New Variant: Price

The new variant is launched at a starting price of Rs 15,999.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G 8GB+128GB's New Variant: Battery Power

The smartphone houses a 6,000mAh battery power and supports 25W ultra-fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G 8GB+128GB's New Variant: Colour Options

There is no alteration in colour options. It comes in existing three colour options i.e. Ash Black, Groovy Violet, and Jazzy Green.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G 8GB+128GB's New Variant: Camera Features

It features a 50MP triple camera with AI features. The device comes with a 13MP front camera for selfies and video calls.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Variants

With the introduction of this new variant, the smartphone is available in three models. One with 4GB RAM and 12GB ROM. The second one with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The third and newly launched variant comes with 8GB RAM and 12GB internal storage.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G: Price Of Different Variants

The newly launched 8GB RAM and 128 GB variant is priced at Rs 15,999. The existing variants with 6GB & 4GB RAM is priced at Rs 14,499 and Rs 12,999 respectively.