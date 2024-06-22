Tech Showdown: Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G; Which 8GB RAM Phone Dominates Market?

New Delhi: In the constantly evolving tech landscape, Infinix Note 40 5G and Vivo Y58 5G are two popular smartphones available in the Indian market under Rs 20,000. Both phones offer 5G connectivity, making them fast and efficient for internet usage. The Infinix Note 40 5G also comes with an AI voice-activated Halo lighting system for notifications, charging, games, music, voice assistant interactions and incoming calls.

Meanwhile, the company claims that the Vivo Y58 5G battery will provide up to 73 hours of music playback and 23 hours of YouTube video playback time with a full charge. The company is also promising four years of battery health for the new phone. From camera capabilities and display quality to processing power and battery life, we are going to help you make an informed decision about which device aligns best with your needs and preferences.

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Price Under Rs 20,000

The Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 19,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. On the other hand, the Vivo Y58 5G smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 19,499 for the solo 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Display

The Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone comes with a 6.78-inch Full HD+ flexible AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,300 nits. Meanwhile, the dual-SIM (Nano) Vivo Y58 5G smartphone features a 6.72-inch full-HD+ LCD screen with eye-care sunlight display, 120Hz refresh rate, 393ppi pixel density, and 1024 nits peak brightness. (Also Read: Why Apple To Delay Three New AI-Powered Features In Europe? Details Here)

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Colour Options

The Infinix Note 40 5G smartphone runs on Android 14-based XOS 14 custom skin out of the box and is available in Obsidian black and Titan Gold colours. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y58 5G smartphone comes in Himalayan Blue and Sundarbans Green colour options.

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Camera

The Infinix Note 40 5G packs a triple camera setup with a 108MP primary shooter with OIS and two other 2MP macro and depth shooters to make up the numbers. There is also a 32MP shooter on the front for handling selfies and video chats. Meanwhile, the Vivo Y58 5G smartphone houses a dual rear camera setup which includes a 50MP primary camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is an 8MP shooter on the front for selfies and video chats.

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Battery

The Infinix Note 40 5G is loaded with a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and 15W wireless charging support. On the other hand, the Vivo Y58 5G is packed with a 6,000mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra New Variant Launched India With AI Features; Check Specs, Price)

Infinix Note 40 5G Vs Vivo Y58 5G: Processor

The Infinix Note 40 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7020 processor which is paired with IMG BXM-8-256 GPU for handling graphics-related tasks. The Vivo Y58 5G is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.