Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra New Variant Launched India With AI Features; Check Specs, Price

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra New Variant: Samsung introduces a refreshing new Titanium Yellow colour to the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The handset is already available in Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet and Titanium Black colour options. The ‘Made in India’ Galaxy S24 Ultra powered by Galaxy AI comes with powerful features such as Live Translate, Interpreter, Chat Assist, Note Assist and Transcript Assist features.

The company offers seven generations of OS upgrades and seven years of security updates to help users reliably experience the optimized performance of their Galaxy devices for even longer. Notably, the Galaxy S24 Ultra Titanium Yellow variant has the same look and specifications as the other colour options. (Also Read: Infinix Note 40 5G Launched In India With AI Voice-Activated Halo Lighting System; Check Specs, Limited Time Offer)

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Price And Availability:

For the base 12GB + 256GB storage model, the new variant of the smartphone is priced at Rs 1,29,999. The 512GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 1,39,999, while the 1TB storage model is priced at Rs. 1,59,999. Consumers can purchase the smartphone from Samsung's online store in Titanium Blue, Titanium Green, and Titanium Orange shades.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Specifications:

The smartphone comes with a 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with an adaptive refresh rate of 1Hz–120Hz. It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Mobile Platform for Galaxy.

The South Korean tech brand offers the Galaxy S24 Ultra with a robust 5,000mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and 15W Fast Wireless Charging 2.0. The device operates on Android 14, layered with One UI 6.1, and integrates advanced Galaxy AI features. (Also Read: Vivo Y58 5G Launched In India With Eye-Care Sunlight Display; Check Specs, Price And Bank Offers)

On the optics front, the smartphone houses a 200MP OIS-enabled primary sensor, a 50MP telephoto camera, a 10MP telephoto sensor, and a 12MP ultrawide camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 12MP shooter at the front.