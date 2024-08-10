Vivo V40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Which Phone Offers Best Battery And Display In Rs 50,000 Price Segment?

Vivo V40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: In the era of fast-evolving tech, choosing the smartphone in the competitive Rs 50,000 price segment can be a tough task. In the head-to-head battle, the Vivo V40 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S23 5G offer premium features with advanced technology. Both smartphones promise exceptional performance, stunning displays, and cutting-edge camera systems.

Now, it's a big question which smartphone truly stands out as the best value for your money? From exceptional camera capabilities to lightning-fast processors, these devices promise top-notch performance. This comparison aims to simplify the decision-making process, helping users determine which phone best suits their needs and preferences.

Vivo V40 Pro Vs Samsung Galaxy S23 5G: Price

The Vivo V40 Pro smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 49,999 for the 8GB+256GB model and the 12GB+512GB variant is priced at Rs 55,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 is now priced at Rs. 46,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and Rs. 51,999 for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone debuted in February last year with a price tag of Rs. 74,999 for the base variant and Rs. 79,999 for the 256GB storage version.

Vivo V40 Pro Specifications:

The smartphone sports a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,260x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 4,500nits peak brightness. It runs on Funtouch OS 14 based on Android 14.

The phone is loaded with a 5,500mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. The Vivo V40 Pro is equipped with a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ processor.

On the optics front, the Vivo V40 Pro comes with a Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup with Aura Light flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with autofocus and OIS support, a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and another 50-megapixel telephoto portrait sensor and 50x digital zoom.

For connectivity, it supports 5G, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, Beidou, Galileo, GLONASS, Wi-Fi, and a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy S23 5G Specifications:

The smartphone features a 6.1-inch full-HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, coupled with 8GB of RAM.

It features a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary wide-angle sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. Adding further, it offers a 12-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies.

The Phone is equipped with a 3,900mAh battery that supports 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. It includes a USB Type-C interface with USB 3.2 Gen 1 support.

For location services, it offers GPS, Glonass, Beidou, Galileo, and QZSS technologies. The phone is also packed with various sensors, such as an accelerometer, barometer, fingerprint sensor, gyro sensor, geomagnetic sensor, hall sensor, light sensor, and proximity sensor.

Disclaimer: This comparison helps people choose smartphones wisely. It doesn't favour any brand or model, just gives facts to help consumers understand their options better.