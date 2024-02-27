New Delhi: On Monday, Bhavish Aggarwal, the founder and chairman of Ola, introduced 'Krutrim AI,' India's new artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot. This chatbot aims to compete with other prominent AI systems like OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini. With this latest development, Ola ventures into the realm of AI-driven conversational technology, showcasing its commitment to innovation in the digital space.

The AI chatbot is currently being released in a public beta phase.

"As promised, starting the @Krutrim AI public beta rollout today," Aggarwal wrote on X. He Further added, "This is a start for us and our first-generation product. Lots more to come and this will also improve significantly as we build on this base. Do give us your feedback,".

He mentioned that the chatbot will assist users in over 10 Indian languages, such as English, Hindi, Tamil, Bengali, Marathi, Kannada, Gujarati, and even Hinglish (a blend of Hindi and English).

"Krutrim marks the dawn of a new era in the AI computing stack for our nation. We will aim to innovate alongside the world and define future paradigms," Aggarwal stated. The launch comes after Krutrim became the country's fastest unicorn and also the first AI unicorn in the country, after it closed its first round of funding.

The funding round, led by investors such as Matrix Partners India and others, garnered an investment of $50 million in equity at a valuation of $1 billion. (With Inputs From IANS)