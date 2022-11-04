BIG boost for Make in India! Apple's another supplier starts assembling iPhone 14 in India

iPhone 14 manufacting in India: In a big boost for Make in India, Apple Inc's another iPhone supplier has begun manufacturing the premium smartphone in the country. This comes amid Apple's effort to move its operations away from China amid geopolitical tension between China and the United States. According to a Bloomberg report, Apple's Taiwanese contract manufacturer Pegatron Corp has begun assembling iPhone 14 models in India, making it the second Apple supplier to produce the iPhone 14 in the country.

It may be noted that Apple’s key iPhone Pro manufacturing hub owned and operated by Foxconn in China's Zhengzhou has been in trouble amid rising Covid cases as the Chinese authorities have implemented stricter curbs to contain the virus. It was widely reported that workers were seen fleeing the factory. Foxconn, in a bid to lure workers, has even enhanced payout.

The Bloomberg report said that Pegatron's India expansion was in line with diversification plans already in place. Foxconn already has its plant running in India but the majority of iPhone 14 models are produced in China at present.

The Pegatron factory in Tamil Nadu used to manufacture Apple's entry-level smartphones but lately, it began making iPhone 12 handsets and is now assembling iPhone 14 as well. This will help Apple reduce its reliance on China.

Apple is continuously seeking alternative production hubs to reduce its reliance on China. According to the report, Apple's three Taiwanese suppliers - Foxconn, Pegatron and Wistron - have enhanced iPhone assembly in India.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier claimed that the tech giant is looking to shift its major portion of iPhone production to India and some percentile of MacBook production and assembly to Thailand. He also said that it is a part of the Cupertino-based company's gradual exit plan from China.