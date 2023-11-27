New Delhi: If you missed out on snagging the iPhone 14 at discounted prices during the recent festive sales in India, there's good news. The Western world is now gearing up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, and Flipkart is extending the opportunity for buyers to grab the iPhone 14 at a budget-friendly rate, even after the Indian festive season has concluded.

Apple iPhone 14: Current Price vs Original Price

As of now, the iPhone 14 is listed at a price of Rs 61,999, already marked down from its MRP of Rs 69,900. (Also Read: Planning A Vacation Abroad? THESE Countries Allow Indians Without Visa)

Apple iPhone 14: How The Deal Works?

However, the real deal comes into play when you combine this price with the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card discount, which offers an additional markdown, bringing the cost below Rs 60,000. (Also Read: Uttarkashi Tunnel Collapse: Adani Group Denies Involvement Amidst Rescue Challenges)

For those looking to save even more, Flipkart provides exchange offers. If you have a device like the iPhone 12 to trade in, you could receive up to Rs 20,950 off the listed price.

This makes the iPhone 14 purchase even more affordable, presenting a second chance for those who missed out on festive sale discounts earlier in the month.

While this deal offers a great opportunity for budget-conscious buyers, there's a suggestion to consider the latest iPhone 15 model if you can stretch your budget a bit.

The iPhone 15 boasts a more refined and recent experience right out of the box, featuring a Dynamic Island cutout and a more powerful A16 SoC. Available on Amazon at a price of Rs 74,900, this model comes with a Rs 5,000 discount from its MRP.