boAt Airdopes Loop Earbuds Launched In India Under Rs 2,000; Check Price, Specs

boAt Airdopes Loop Earbuds India Launch: Homegrown brand boAt has launched a new audio product- boAt Airdopes Loop earbuds in the Indian market. The newly-launched boAt Airdopes Loop is an open-ear wireless stereo earbuds and come with a clip-on design. These OWS earbuds are priced under Rs 2,000 for Indian consumers. The boAt Airdopes Loop earbuds come in Pearl White, Lavender Mist, and Cool Grey colour options.

The open-ear structure integrates Air Conduction technology, delivering rich audio without blocking your ears. According to the company, the design also helps maintain awareness of your surroundings while reducing sound leakage by up to 93 per cent.

boAt Airdopes Loop Earbuds Price In India

The earbuds are available for purchase at Rs 1,999 for Indian consumers. Consumers can purchase the boAt Airdopes Loop earbuds via leading e-commerce platforms (Flipkart, Amazon, and Myntra), company’s official site and offline stores.

boAt Airdopes Loop Earbuds: Two EQ Modes

It offer versatile audio experiences with two EQ modes. The Signature Mode delivers powerful and dynamic sound, perfect for immersive listening. For enhanced privacy, users can switch to Private Mode, which minimizes audio leakage, ensuring a more discreet and personal audio experience.

boAt Airdopes Loop Earbuds Specifications:

The earbuds are packed with features designed for convenience and performance. They provide up to 50 hours of playtime at 60% volume and support quick charging via a Type-C port, offering hours of use with just a 10-minute charge.

The Ambient Sound feature ensures users stay aware of their surroundings while enjoying audio. With 40ms low latency, these earbuds deliver lag-free sound, making them ideal for gaming.

Quad microphones with ENx technology enhance call clarity, even in noisy environments For connectivity, the OWS earbuds feature support for Bluetooth version 5.3 along with Instant Wake and Pair feature.

Adding further, the OWS earbuds include IWP Technology for instant pairing, voice assistant support, an IPX4 rating for splash and sweat resistance, and a 1-year warranty for peace of mind.