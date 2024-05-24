Advertisement
BOAT

Boat Wave Sigma 3 Smartwatch Launched In India With More Than 700 Sports Modes; Check Price, Specs And Availability

The Boat Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch houses a large 2.01-inch display that supports 550 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. 

Written By Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 24, 2024, 04:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Boat Wave Sigma 3 Smartwatch Launched In India With More Than 700 Sports Modes; Check Price, Specs And Availability Image Credit: boAt (Official Website)

New Delhi: Domestic wearable brand Boat has launched the company's latest Wave Sigma 3 affordable smartwatch in the Indian market. The smartwatch supports on-device navigation powered by MapMyIndia. 
 
The Boat Wave Sigma 3 comes in seven colour options - Metal Grey, Active Black, Metal Black, Cool Grey, Rustic Rose, Cherry Blossom and Sapphire Breeze.

Boat Wave Sigma 3 Price And Availability: 

The latest smartwatch is priced at Rs. 1,199 in India. Consumers can purchase the watch via the Boat India website, Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra and select offline retail stores across the country. (Also Read: Realme Buds Air 6 Launched In India Alongside Realme GT 6T; Check Price, Specs And Availability)

Boat Wave Sigma 3 Features:

The smartwatch houses a large 2.01-inch display that supports 550 nits of brightness for an immersive viewing experience. It is powered by Crest+ OS and Wake Gesture support and comes with an Emergency SOS service. 

The smart wearable comes with a DIY Watch Face Studio that allows users to customise their watch face with their favourite designs, photos, or themes. The smart wearable comes with more than 700 sports modes to track their activities like cycling, Yoga, swimming, running, and more. (Also Read: POCO F6 Launched In India With AI Features And Iceloop Cooling Technology; Check Specs, Price, And Discount)

The IP67-rated boAt Wave Sigma 3 smartwatch is claimed to offer up to 7 days of battery life without Bluetooth calling and up to 2 days with Bluetooth calling. The smartwatch can also monitor blood oxygen (SpO2), heart rate, energy levels, sleep, and more via the Crest App health.  

