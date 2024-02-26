Boult Audio K40 TWS Earbuds Launched In India, Available At Rs 899, Check Full Specs

New Delhi: India's fastest-growing wearable brand, Boult, has launched the Boult Audio K40 TWS earbuds in India. The newly launched TWS earbuds are packed with 13mm bass drivers, ENC (electronic noise cancellation) technology, and other key features.

The Boult Audio K40 TWS earbuds are available in Ivory White, Electric Black, Khaki Green, Berry Red, and Denim Blue colour options. They are backed by a 1-year warranty and offer a 72-hour replacement policy via the company's official website.

On the company's official website, the original price of the new Boult Audio K40 TWS earbuds is mentioned as Rs 2,999. However, they are available for purchase at an introductory price of Rs 899 for Indian consumers on the company’s official website and Amazon. (Also Read: Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Leica Camera Launched Globally, Check Specs, Chipset, And Other Features)

Specifications of the Boult Audio K40 TWS Earbuds

The earbuds feature 13mm bass drivers enhanced with BoomX technology, delivering powerful audio performance. Furthermore, they incorporate a Quad Mic AI-ENC chip, ensuring superior noise cancellation for clear calls even in noisy environments. For gamers, the earbuds offer a low latency gaming mode with just 45ms latency, providing a seamless and responsive gaming experience.

In terms of battery life, the earbuds boast an impressive 48 hours of usage on a single charge, and with fast charging capabilities, a mere 10-minute charge provides up to 100 minutes of playtime. With an IPX5 water-resistant rating, these earbuds are built to withstand sweat and light rain, making them suitable for workouts and outdoor activities. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

Users can easily control volume and other functions with a simple touch. With the Bluetooth version 5.3, they ensure stable and efficient connectivity for a hassle-free listening experience.