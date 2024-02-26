Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Ultra With Leica Camera Launched Globally, Check Specs, Chipset, And Other Features

New Delhi: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi has launched its Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra smartphones in the global markets at the ongoing Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. Notably, the Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on March 7.

The Xiaomi 14 will be available for purchase via Amazon India. There is a dedicated microsite on Amazon for the upcoming smartphone Xiaomi 14, which was launched in China last year alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

The Xiaomi 14 series arrives as a follow-up to the Xiaomi 13 lineup. Apart from the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the brand has also introduced the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro 12.4, Xiaomi Watch S3, Xiaomi Smart Band 8 Pro, and Xiaomi Watch 2. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time)

Xiaomi 14 And Xiaomi 14 Ultra Price

The global price for the Xiaomi 14 begins at EUR 999 (approximately Rs 89,700), offering colour choices of Black, White, and Jade Green across two configurations: 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB. For those seeking the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, it is priced at EUR 1,499 (around Rs 1.3 lakh), available in Black or White with a storage capacity of 16GB/512GB.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications:

The device boasts a 6.73-inch QHD+ LTPO OLED display, delivering vibrant visuals and crisp resolution. The newly launched handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, paired with an Adreno 750 GPU for seamless performance and graphics rendering. It runs on the latest Android 14-based HyperOS custom skin, straight out of the box.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra features a 50MP main camera, 50MP telephoto zoom lens along with a Leica 120mm periscope camera and a Leica 12mm ultra-wide camera. For flawless selfies and video chats, there's a 32MP shooter on the front. The smartphone is loaded with a 5,300mAh battery, supporting 90W wired charging for quick refuelling. Additionally, enjoy the convenience of 80W wireless charging support, ensuring you stay connected without interruptions. (Also Read: MWC 2024: Honor Magic 6, Honor Magic V2 Lineup Globally Launched; Check Specs, Price)

Xiaomi 14 Specifications:

The Xiaomi 14 smartphone features a 6.36-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring durability with Gorilla Glass Victus protection. Under the hood, it's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, accompanied by an Adreno GPU. The device runs on the Android 14-based HyperOS custom skin, providing a seamless and customizable user interface right out of the box.

The smartphone is loaded with a large 4,610mAh battery onboard. Users can enjoy the convenience of 90W fast charging for wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. It also flaunts a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens.