Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available through the company's official website and Flipkart. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: Feb 26, 2024, 11:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed In India; Check Date And Time

New Delhi: South Korean giant Samsung is set to launch its Galaxy F15 5G smartphone in India. The upcoming smartphone is scheduled to be officially unveiled in India on March 4 at 12:00 PM IST.

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will be available through the company's official website and e-commerce giant Flipkart. The upcoming smartphone will be available in three colour options: Groovy Violet, Ash Black, and Jazzy Green.

Ahead of the official launch, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart is teasing the design and some specifications of the upcoming Galaxy F-series smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Specifications on Flipkart

Samsung has provided a couple of specifications for the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G smartphone on Flipkart ahead of its debut in India. The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G will feature a Super AMOLED display and will be equipped with a 6000mAh battery, boasting a rated battery life of up to 2 days.

The company has also promised four generations of Android upgrades and 5 years of security updates with the Galaxy F15 5G. The upcoming smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC.

Other Expected Features of the Samsung Galaxy F15 5G

The Samsung Galaxy F15 5G is expected to sport a 6.6-inch display. The upcoming smartphone could feature a 50MP primary camera on its rear. It may support 25W fast charging via a USB-C charging port. Additionally, there may be a new AI feature called “Voice Focus,” which could be activated during calls to eliminate background noise.

