Boult Z40 Gaming And Y1 Gaming TWS Earbuds Launched In India With 'Combat Gaming’ Mode; Check Specs, Price

New Delhi: The homegrown brand Boult has expanded its true wireless stereo (TWS) collection by launching two new gaming earbuds–Boult Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming in the Indian market. The Z40 Gaming TWS earbuds are available in Black Moss and Electric White colour options along with RGB lights.

Meanwhile, the Boult Y1 Gaming earbuds come with Black Metal, Electric Red, and Glacier Blue colour options.

Boult Z40 Gaming and Boult Y1 Gaming TWS Earbuds Price And Availability:

The Boult Z40 Gaming and Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds will be available at a special launch price of Rs 1,299 and 1,199, respectively. Consumers can buy the Boult Z40 Gaming earbuds via Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand's website. Meanwhile, the Boult Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds will be available for purchase only on Flipkart and the brand website. (Also Read: Infinix GT 20 Pro Smartphone Launched In India With Free Gaming Kit; Check Price, Specs And Discount Offer)

Boult Z40 Gaming, Y1 Gaming Specifications:

The latest earbuds offer 60 hours of battery life and support AAC SBC codec for enhanced bass and audio quality. Meanwhile, the Y1 Gaming TWS earbuds offer 50 hours of playtime. Both the earbuds come with ‘Combat Gaming’ mode with ultra-low latency of 40ms.

The TWS earbuds with dual device connectivity, Bluetooth v5.4. The TWS earbuds are equipped with inbuilt quad microphones for environmental noise cancellation (ENC). They can be connected and operated via the BOULT AMP App, which is available on the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. (Also Read: Amazfit BIP 5 Unity Smartwatch Launched In India At Rs 6,999 With 100 Stylish Watch Faces; Check Specs And Other Features)

The Boult Z40 Gaming and Boult Y1 Gaming TWS Earbuds are IPX5-rated for water resistance and powered by BoomX technology and 10mm drivers.