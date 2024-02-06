Bumble Introduces AI-Driven Feature To Block Spam, Scams, And Fake Profiles; Check Details

New Delhi: As technology continues to evolve, companies like Bumble are leveraging advanced tools and artificial intelligence to enhance user experiences and foster genuine connections. With a focus on empowering women and promoting equitable relationships, Bumble has introduced innovative features like the Deception Detector.

The recently launched Deception Detector tool by Bumble aims to protect users from harmful content by identifying and addressing it. Bumble discovered that the tool successfully blocked 95% of accounts recognized as spam or scam accounts during the testing.

During the initial two months of testing, Bumble observed a 45% decrease in user complaints regarding spam, scams, and fake accounts. Deception Detector works in conjunction with Bumble's team of human moderators.

According to Internal Bumble research, the launch of the new feature reveals that fake profiles and the potential for scams are top concerns for users engaged in online dating, says the company. The study indicated that 46% of women feel concerned about the authenticity of their online matches while using dating apps.

In a statement, Bumble CEO Lidiane Jones highlights the company's core mission of promoting equality and empowering women to initiate interactions. “Bumble Inc. was founded with the aim to build equitable relationships and empower women to make the first move, and Deception Detector is our latest innovation as part of our ongoing commitment to our community to help ensure that connections made on our apps are genuine,”

She further adds "With a dedicated focus on women's experience online, we recognize that in the AI era, trust is more paramount than ever.”As per a report referenced by TechCrunch from the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), romance scams resulted in victims losing approximately $1.3 billion in 2022, with the median loss amounting to $4400.

Building upon its track record of leveraging AI for user safety, Bumble introduced 'Private Detector' in 2019 which is a feature designed to automatically identify and blur inappropriate images while providing users with the option to view or report such content.

Bumble is also using AI in its dedicated app, Bumble For Friends, which is designed specifically for making friends.