Buying iPhone 13? Check Vijay Sales’ Apple Days sale offers to save Rs 18,000

New Delhi: Are you planning to buy iPhone 13? If yes, then this could be the right time, as retail chain Vijay Sales is running Apple Days sale to offer impressive discounts on iPhone 13, and other Apple smartphones and products such as MacBook Air with M1 chipset and iPad 9th gen.

Customers can get cashback and massive discounts on the purchase of Apple products during the sale. Buyers can avail of additional cashback or discounts on select card purchases.

Here’s How to save Rs 18,000 on Apple iPhone 13 purchase:

Apple iPhone 13 is currently priced at Rs 79,990. However, Vijay Sales is retailing the smartphone at a discounted price of Rs 75,9000. Customers in possession of HDFC Bank cards can make the deal even sweeter, as they can get a flat cashback of Rs 6000 on the purchase of the iPhone 13. This brings the price of the smartphone down to Rs 69,900. Notably, the cashback is only valid on HDFC debit and credit cards.

Moreover, customers can exchange their smartphones to get additional discounts on the iPhone 13 purchase. Vijay Sales is offering an additional Rs 3000 bonus on exchanging a smartphone with a minimum exchange value of Rs 5000.

With all the offers combined, a customer can buy iPhone 13 at just Rs 61,900, almost Rs 18,000 less than the maximum retail price (MRP) of the smartphone, which is Rs 79,900. Also Read: Supriya Lifescience IPO share allotment status: Check latest GMP, expected listing price

Customers can avail of the HDFC Bank cashback offer on the purchase of other Apple smartphones and products. For instance, customers can get Rs 6000 cashback on the iPhone 13 mini, Rs 5,000 cashback on iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max purchase and Rs 4000 cashback on buying iPhone 11. Also Read: ESIC scheme adds 12.19 lakh new subscribers in October: NSO Data

