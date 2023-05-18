CEO Carl Pei Revealed Nothing Phone (2) Processor; Terms

New Delhi: The Nothing Phone (2) will be released later this year, Nothing CEO Carl Pei stated in March. Additionally, he made a suggestion that the future smartphone will include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 series chipset and place a greater emphasis on software experience. Soon, rumours surfaced that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 will power the Nothing Phone (2).

Carl Pei just tweeted a confirmation that Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset will definitely power the Nothing Phone (2). Apps open roughly twice as quickly on the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 than they do on the Snapdragon 778G-equipped Nothing Phone (1). (Also Read: Realme Narzo N53 5G Launched In India: Check Price, Specifications, Other Details)

There has been a lot of discussion ever since we announced that Phone (2) will have a Snapdragon 8 Series chipset. Well here's some news - it’s going to be the premium-tier powerhouse Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. A clear upgrade from Phone (1). Let’s talk about the key differences pic.twitter.com/l5NwCxDAVa — Carl Pei (@getpeid) May 18, 2023

The former co-founder of OnePlus claimed that in addition to improved speed, the new processor also has a significant positive impact on the camera, network connectivity, and battery life. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F54 With Super Steady OIS, Nightography Feature In India This Month)

Advanced capabilities like Raw HDR and 4K video recording at 30 frames per second will be available since the Image Signal Processor on the chipset can collect more than 4,000 times the amount of data that the Nothing Phone (1) could.

Carl Pei additionally affirmed that the Nothing Phone (2) will enable satellite connectivity during Mobile World Congress 2023. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 does, however, include the X65 modem, which does not support satellite connectivity, raising the possibility that the future phone will use a different processor.