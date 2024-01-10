CES 2024: List Of AI-Powered Gadgets That Will Blow Your Mind!

New Delhi: Stealing the Limelight at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024, artificial intelligence emerges as the star of the show. Cutting-edge advancements and innovations in AI take center stage, captivating attendees with a glimpse into the future of technology. CES 2024 proves to be a testament to the pervasive influence of AI on consumer electronics.

Let's dive into the list of top AI-powered products at CES 2024

Minitailz Smart Dog Collar

Invoxia has unveiled a new smart collar called Invoxia Minitailz that is suitable for both cats and dogs. The French company has claimed that Minitailz can measure walks, runs, and even daily zoomies for your pets. It will also help in monitoring the pet's activity, including heart rate and behavior. Notably, the Minitailz Smart Dog Collar earned the CES Best Innovation award in the AI category. (Also Read: WhatsApp May Bring New 'Meta Verified' Option For Businesses In Coming Weeks)

Bmind Smart Mirror

The world's first AI-powered smart mirror is designed to improve your mental wellness by identifying your mood and managing stress with AI. Notably, this AI-Powered product represents a new standard for self-care in the digital age.

Motion Pillow

The AI-powered smart pillow is designed to curb snoring and give you a better sleep at night. This smart pillow is equipped with many functions such as tracking sleeping data, including snoring time, airbag operation time, sleep score, sleep time, and even recordings of your snoring to play back later. The whole function is operated via a companion app (available for Apple and Android). Notably, a variety of colored pillowcases are available to match different bedroom decors.

Samsung's Ballie AI robot

Ballie has been revamped with new advanced features to help users intelligently navigate their lives. This robot can act like an AI pet in your house, including walking around and coming to you when called. This AI-powered robot is capable of keeping an eye on pets while you are out. It also uses artificial intelligence to learn your habits and offer more personalization. (Also Read: Alexa Gets Three New AI-Powered Skills, You Will Be Surprised To Know)

Nobi Smart Lamp

These intelligent lamps are poised to transform the way we monitor and provide care for seniors, offering impressive fall detection and prevention capabilities. The AI-powered Nobi Smart Lamp's algorithms analyze movement patterns, swiftly recognizing any indicators of a fall incident.