WhatsApp May Bring New 'Meta Verified' Option For Businesses In Coming Weeks

New Delhi: A Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp, is reportedly planning to announce a new Meta Verified subscription option in the coming weeks that will allow companies to sign up and get verified badges.

According to WABetaInfo, this subscription will replace WhatsApp Premium, the previous subscription that included a custom business link and the ability to link up to 10 devices for business users.

Moreover, as per the report, "A new setting will be available within the app settings in a future update, allowing businesses to subscribe to Meta Verified and build trust with their customers by displaying a verified badge." (Also Read: Alexa Gets Three New AI-Powered Skills, You Will Be Surprised To Know)

The key features of the 'Meta Verified' option are to show users that a business is genuine and reliable, reducing the chances of customers interacting with fake or unauthorized accounts. This Meta Verified subscription will exclusively be accessible to businesses, and it is completely optional.

As per the report, the business version of the Meta Verified subscription is now in development and will be made available in an upcoming app update. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature to let users share music audio during a video call on Android, reportedly. (Also Read: Meta To Perform This Action On Teens' Instagram And Facebook Accounts)

The ability to listen to video and music audio together is now available to some beta testers. This feature will promote a sense of togetherness in group interactions but also bring an added layer of intimacy to one-on-one conversations.