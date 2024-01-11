New Delhi: Infosys founder Narayana Murthy recently shared a funny incident from his past. He recalled a time when he took an 11-hour train journey without a ticket just to be with his wife Sudha Murty. He jokingly attributed this adventure to his youthful hormones.

During an interview with CNBC-TV18, Murthy explained that in his younger days, he was in love, and his hormones were active. His wife, Sudha Murty, who is 73 years old, blushed and facepalmed in response.

Despite the seemingly sweet story, online users couldn't help but make jokes. Many pointed out the irony of Murthy, who advocates for a 70-hour workweek, taking time off for a spontaneous train trip.

Some users teased him about the potential loss of revenue for the railways and questioned whether he worked the designated 70 hours that week.

One user humorously asked, "Was there no 70-hour rule back then?" Another wondered if Murthy worked the recommended hours, while a third playfully suggested that the week might have been unproductive, causing financial stress for the company.

In response to the ongoing jokes about Murthy, one frustrated user exclaimed, "How do I unsubscribe from Narayana Murthy facts?"

Since Murthy has encouraged young professionals to embrace a 70-hour workweek, he has unintentionally become the target of jokes. Critics argue that his promotion of this intense work schedule seems impractical and challenges the idea of maintaining a healthy work-life balance.