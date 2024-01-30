Check Point Unveils New Partner Programme In New Cyber Landscape

New Delhi: Cyber security platform provider Check Point Software Technologies on Tuesday launched its innovative new partner programme in the new cyber landscape. With a partner-dedicated business model, the company said that its new partner programme strengthens Check Point's commitment to partners while maximising opportunities for joint growth. It is tailored to enhance partner performance and satisfaction.

"The new and improved programme is a testament to Check Point's unwavering commitment to its channel partners. With a consolidated tiering model, we now have clear pathways to progress from Advanced to Elite status, tailoring our engagement based on the size of business opportunities," said Sanjay Patodia, CEO, Galaxy Office Automation Pvt Ltd, one of Check Point's partners in India.

"Aligned with our dedication to delivering top-tier security services, the programme's emphasis on specialisation and certification reinforces our commitment to providing our clients with the utmost protection against potential threats," he added.

Moreover, the company said this programme enables partners to cross-sell and up-sell advanced security solutions from Check Point’s comprehensive portfolio, covering a broad spectrum of attack surfaces, addressing needs in SASE, email security, cloud environments, SD-WAN, and mobile security.