Microsoft Integrates AI backed 'Voice Clarity' Feature Into Windows 11; Check Out Details

New Delhi: In a recent announcement Microsoft unveiled the introduction of its Voice Clarity feature, utilizing artificial intelligence technology to elevate the video calling experience on Windows 11. Initially exclusive to Surface devices the feature has now been extended to all users through the latest Canary build for Windows 11.

The Voice Clarity feature employs advanced AI models to effectively diminish background noise, minimize reverberation, and eliminate echoes in real time, significantly improving audio quality during online interactions. Microsoft highlighted the feature's default activation emphasizing its compatibility with applications utilizing Communications Signal Processing Mode, such as Phone Link and WhatsApp. Notably, no additional hardware is required, with Voice Clarity supported on x64 and Arm64 CPUs. (Also Read: 1st Human Gets Brain Implant From Neuralink, Recovering Well: Elon Musk)

Microsoft, headquartered in Richmond, provided insight into the feature via a blog post, stating, "Voice Clarity is a feature that enhances your audio experience on Windows with state-of-the-art AI technology." The company emphasized its real-time capabilities in canceling echoes and suppressing background noise. (Also Read: iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead Of India Launch On February 22; Check Expected Price, Key Specs)

While particularly beneficial for frequent online meetings, Microsoft emphasized that the Voice Clarity feature will also contribute to a richer audio experience for PC games employing Communications Signal Processing Mode for online communication.

The Canary Build for Windows 11 introduces several other features. Users can now access their most recent photos, screenshots, and pictures taken from their Android devices directly in the Snipping Tool on Windows 11. This feature includes notifications on the PC whenever a new photo or screenshot is captured on the connected Android phone.

Furthermore, the latest build incorporates support for the USB 80Gbps standard on select devices running on Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors such as the Razer Blade 18. This demonstrates Microsoft's ongoing commitment to enhancing both the functionality and user experience of Windows 11 through innovative features and compatibility upgrades.