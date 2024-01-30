Instagram To Roll Out New 'Flipside' Feature Soon, Will Save You From Annoying Relatives

New Delhi: If you're concerned about your relatives judging your Instagram posts, there's good news. Instagram is currently testing a new feature called 'Flipside' that allows you to create private posts visible only to selected users or close friends.

The 'Flipside' feature is similar to the concept of having a "finsta," wherein Instagram users maintain a separate, more private account alongside their main public profile. Nevertheless, this allows users to have privacy without having to create a whole new account. With this feature, users can also alter their Flipside profile with a unique profile picture, name, and bio that is from their public profile.

Moreover, Instagram users can choose specific friends to access this space and can also “remove everyone” from their Flipside, enabling a fresh start for users. Notably, this is currently limited to a small group of users. The Head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, has clarified that while the testing will happen with a select number of users, there is no guarantee that the feature will actually launch. (Also Read: Realme 12 Pro 5G+ Bank Offers In India: Grab Exciting Deals With No-Cost EMI Options)

Adding further, Mosseri said in a Threads post, which states that “We're not even sure we'll launch it on Instagram. On one hand, it feels good to create a clear space that feels more private. On the other, it's yet another way to reach a smaller audience on top of secondary accounts and Close Friends. We'll see how people respond in the test and iterate forward."

This 'Flipside' feature is expected to be gradually introduced to all users over the next few weeks. (Also Read: Make in India: Samsung To Start Manufacturing Laptops In Noida Plant This Year)