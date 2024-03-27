Advertisement
Discounts On Apple iPhone 15, 14, 13 Available On Flipkart: Check Current Prices

In addition to the discounted prices, buyers can also avail themselves of bank discounts on their purchases.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Pawan Rai|Last Updated: Mar 27, 2024, 08:12 PM IST
Discounts On Apple iPhone 15, 14, 13 Available On Flipkart: Check Current Prices

New Delhi: The current financial is coming to an end on March 31, 2024. The new FY will kick in on April 1, 2024. As the ongoing financial year is approaching, Flipkart is hosting the Month End Mobile Fest sale in India. The sale offers massive discounts on various mobile phones, particularly Apple iPhones.

The sale includes discounts on popular models like the iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and even the recently launched iPhone 15. Continue reading to find out the details of the sale and how the deal works. (Also Read: Delhi Man's Rs 340 Cab Booking Turns Into Rs 648 Nightmare: Here's What Happened NEXT)

Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Discounts On iPhone Models

Originally launched at a starting price of Rs 79,990, all three iPhone models are now available at significantly reduced prices on Flipkart. (Also Read: Man Tweets By Just Thinking, Elon Musk Shares His Post; Details Here)

Apple iPhone 13, iPhone 14, And iPhone 15: Price

The iPhone 13 is listed at Rs 52,999, the iPhone 14 at Rs 56,999, and the iPhone 15 at Rs 66,999. 

Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Additional Bank Discounts

In addition to the discounted prices, buyers can also avail themselves of bank discounts on their purchases. For example, customers using Citi Bank credit cards can enjoy a Rs 2,000 instant discount on the iPhone 15, bringing its effective price down to Rs 64,999.

Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Colour Options

The iPhone 15 is available in Pink, Black, Blue, Green, and Yellow color options, while the iPhone 14 comes in Blue, Midnight, Starlight, Purple, Yellow, and Product (Red) variants. The iPhone 13 offers color choices such as Blue, Green, Starlight, Midnight, and Pink.

Flipkart Month-End Mobile Fest Sale: Other Deals

Apart from Apple iPhones, Flipkart's sale also features discounts on other smartphone brands. For instance, the Xiaomi 14, originally priced at Rs 59,999, now comes with an instant bank discount of Rs 5,000.

Realme 12 5G is available with a Rs 1,000 bank discount, while the Oppo F25 is selling at a starting price of Rs 23,999 with a Rs 2,000 instant discount.

