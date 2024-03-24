Man Tweets By Just Thinking, Elon Musk Shares His Post; Details Here

New Delhi: Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old quadriplegic, has achieved a milestone by sending a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) "just by thinking". He utilized Neuralink's cybernetic implant to accomplish this feat. This achievement marks a historic moment in the world of neurotechnology.

Elon Musk Reaction

Elon Musk, the founder of Neuralink Corp., hailed Noland Arbaugh's achievement as the "First ever post made just by thinking, using the Neuralink Telepathy device!" (Also Read: IPO Calendar: 11 Public Offerings To Hit Market This Week; Details Here)

First ever post made just by thinking, using the @Neuralnk Telepathy device! https://t.co/mj8GfiuDcD — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 22, 2024

The tweet was a humorous response to Arbaugh's initial ban by Twitter, mistaking him for a bot due to his unique method of communication. (Also Read: iPhone 14 Plus Available With Big Discounts On Flipkart; Now You Can Buy At Rs 35,603 Off)

Twitter banned me because they thought I was a bot, @X and @elonmusk reinstated me because I am. March 22, 2024

Live Stream

In a recent live stream by Neuralink Corp., Arbaugh showcased his ability to play video games and online chess using only his mind.

He demonstrated how he could control a computer cursor without any physical tools, simply by imagining its movement. Arbaugh expressed gratitude for regaining the ability to engage in activities he had previously given up due to his condition.

Arbaugh revealed that he sustained a spinal cord injury in a diving accident eight years ago, which left him quadriplegic. Despite the challenges he faced, he remained resilient and underwent the Neuralink procedure in January.

Arbaugh emphasized that while the procedure went smoothly and he was discharged from the hospital the following day, there is still room for improvement in refining the technology.

Neuralink's Mission

Neuralink, a brain technology startup founded by Elon Musk, aims to revolutionize the field of neurotechnology. Their implant allows patients with severe physical limitations, such as cervical spinal cord impairment or quadriplegia, to control computers using their thoughts.

The ultimate goal of the company is to bridge the gap between human brains and computers to address complex neurological conditions.