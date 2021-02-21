हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Whatsapp

Don’t want to accept WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy by May 15? Here’s what will happen to your account

If a user doesn’t accept the new privacy policies after May 15, he/she will lose some key functionality.WhatsApp has made a new FAQ page titled What happens on the effective date according to which, “For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app.”

Don’t want to accept WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy by May 15? Here’s what will happen to your account

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is soon coming with a new 'Terms of Service’ policy after facing backlash on its recently released privacy policies. It drew huge criticisms from people and that led to the downfall in its user base as many people switched to Telegram and other apps.

Now WhatsApp has released a list of changes that a user could face if they do not accept its terms by the May 15 deadline.

As per a TechCrunch report, WhatsApp will slowly ask such users to comply with the new terms to have full functionality of WhatsApp till May 15.

Then if a user doesn’t accept the new privacy policies after May 15, he/she will lose some key functionality. WhatsApp has made a new FAQ page titled What happens on the effective date according to which, “For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app.”

A WhatsApp user who doesn’t accept the new policies will be left with two options:

1. Give in and accept the new privacy policies.

2. Download your chat history and move to another messaging app.

Last week, as per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started showing in-app alerts to some users informing them about the change in its Terms of Service. The screenshots shared by the blog site reveal that few users are getting notification which basically informs about the things that are changing with the new Terms of Service.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
WhatsappWhatsApp privacy policywhatsapp featuresWhatsApp Terms of Service
Next
Story

BSNL data vouchers under 500: Check out the 8 offers

Must Watch

PT9M55S

News 50: Watch top 50 news stories of the day