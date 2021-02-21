Don’t want to accept WhatsApp’s new Privacy Policy by May 15? Here’s what will happen to your account

Popular messaging platform WhatsApp is soon coming with a new 'Terms of Service’ policy after facing backlash on its recently released privacy policies. It drew huge criticisms from people and that led to the downfall in its user base as many people switched to Telegram and other apps.

Now WhatsApp has released a list of changes that a user could face if they do not accept its terms by the May 15 deadline.

As per a TechCrunch report, WhatsApp will slowly ask such users to comply with the new terms to have full functionality of WhatsApp till May 15.

Then if a user doesn’t accept the new privacy policies after May 15, he/she will lose some key functionality. WhatsApp has made a new FAQ page titled What happens on the effective date according to which, “For a short time, you’ll be able to receive calls and notifications, but won’t be able to read or send messages from the app.”

A WhatsApp user who doesn’t accept the new policies will be left with two options:

1. Give in and accept the new privacy policies.

2. Download your chat history and move to another messaging app.

Last week, as per WABetaInfo, WhatsApp started showing in-app alerts to some users informing them about the change in its Terms of Service. The screenshots shared by the blog site reveal that few users are getting notification which basically informs about the things that are changing with the new Terms of Service.