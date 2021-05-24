DoT proposes new guidelines on SIM card conversion, OTP based process mooted

New Delhi: The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has come out with proposed new guidelines for Sim Card conversion.

As per the new guidelines, users can convert from Pre Paid to Post Paid number through an OTP based process. Details on the guidelines are further awaited.

If implemented, the process may be akin to the one that DoT had allowed few years back for upgradation of SIM upgradation to 3G or 4G from 2G.

To upgrade the SIM card to SIM upgradation to 3G or 4G from 2G, the subscriber needs to generate a request through customer care or online or point of sale of the company. Once the request is received, the operator will issue a new SIM card to the subscriber.

The customer will then make use of her current working SIM to provide the new SIM number to the service provider either through SMS or IVR. After getting the intimation, the operator will have to send a system-generated SMS to the subscriber to provide consent for SIM upgradation or exchange.

On receiving affirmative confirmation from the subscriber, the operator may initiate the process of deactivation of the old SIM card and activation of the new one.