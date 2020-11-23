What is an e-SIM card? What are the benefits of having it?

New Delhi: Smartphone technology has come a long way since inception and so has the SIM card technology. SIM, that stands for Subscriber Identity Module is a unique identifier inside every smartphone that enables telecom service providers to know the particular phone number that has been assigned to him or her.

The SIM card, that comes in both removeable or non-removable option, stores your personal data. The SIM card technology has come a long way --from the traditoinal chip, to smaller sized micro- and nano-sized cards. The reduction in SIM card sizes has also led to several mobile phone manufacturers to increase battery sizes in their smartphone. The latest in the SIM technology is the e-SIM card. For many users, the concept of an eSIM would be new, which comes with a host of advantages.

Telecom operators like Reliance Jio, Airtel and Vodafone Idea offers this facility to its customers.

What is an eSIM card?

An eSIM is electronic, or embedded SIM in your smartphone that allows you to activate telecom subscription service on the device without using a physical SIM on eSIM enabled devices. Furthermore, many telecom operators enable customers to digitally download e-SIM profile remotely, on an eSIM enabled device.

Although users can have multiple eSIM profiles in a device or a smartphone, only one e-SIM profile will be active at any given time.

Here are some of the advantages of eSIM cards

You can easily change your service providers without having to change the phone (in case of non-removable SIM cards).

When travelling internationally, you cn easily select eSIM card.

This saves your time and the hassle to make a store purchase and replace your SIM card.

eSIM is easily downloadable, so you don't need any physical tool for replacement of the card.