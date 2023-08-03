Drone To Replace Delivery Agents? This Man Delivers Pizza Through Drone - Watch Video

New Delhi: Drones are supposed to replace delivery workers or at least make their duties simpler by getting to remote sites in half the time, according to a lot of chatter. However, the concept has never been implemented commercially as of yet. One man made the decision to show off how a drone could be used to deliver food. Tech enthusiast Sohan Rai chose to work at Zomato for a day in order to put his idea into action.

He became aware of how challenging it is for delivery workers to find residences or navigate in inclement weather. He, therefore, made the decision to use his drone expertise to construct his own autonomous drone. In fact, he coded it to fly without a pilot. (Also Read: Son Of A Salesman, Used To Cut Rocks When Was In Class 6th, Know Story Of This Man Who Once Earned Rs 40/Day, Now Net Worth Is Rs...)

He was able to get the drone to fly without a pilot after a few mishaps. In order for him to deliver the order to the customer's home, he even invented a dropping mechanism. (Also Read: 'Bas Aisa Office Mil Jaaye': Video Of Employees Doing Bhangra In Office Goes Viral - WATCH)



He arrived at an open location to deliver an order that he had gotten from Pizza Hut. The pizza was then put onto the drone and delivered to the consumer. The delivery point was 1.5 kilometres distant.

All set, he uploaded the delivery path to the drone. With the pizza in hand, the drone began its autonomous flight. He tracked it and recorded its delivery by flying a second drone over it.

The consumer was then instructed to come outside to her building compound over the phone by him. The woman was taken aback to see that a drone was delivering her pizza.

Although we have been hearing about drone delivery for a while, we haven't actually seen it take off in India. I wanted to use my talents to construct an autonomous drone that could deliver pizza straight to a home without the need for a pilot because I am a great drone enthusiast. Although I used a lot of jugaad to build this drone, it would be much better in a business setting. This was an experiment carried out safely and sensibly. Observing people's reactions and delight was quite remarkable. Deliveries by drone are real! That is taking place and will happen in India very soon. captioned by Rai.