'Bas Aisa Office Mil Jaaye': Video Of Employees Doing Bhangra In Office Goes Viral - WATCH

New Delhi: When a professional works long hours, has irregular eating habits and spends the entire day hunched over in a chair, their emotional and mental health suffers. Companies have devised inventive ways to encourage physical exercise among their employees on the premises in order to lower the toll and create a lively work atmosphere. What better than a dance in such a situation?

Dancing is recognized to have two advantages. It's the best kind of exercise to stay in shape in addition to being a great mood enhancer. As an illustration of this, a video that shows a trainer getting staff members ready for Bhangra, a traditional folk dance of Punjab, has encouraged many to get up and dance to the music.

The video was posted on Instagram by Hype The Gym, a physical fitness and gym located in Faridabad, showcasing Sahil Sharma, one of the center's partners. The post suggested that the event was a corporate gathering. "Bas aisa office mil jaaye" is how the user captioned the photo.



With over 60 locations across India, the gym is reputed to be the fastest-growing and youngest gym network in North India.

In the video, individuals are seen standing close to one another in a room with carpeting. While receiving instruction from a dance trainer, they can be seen in the video mimicking the moves and dancing to Gupz Sehra's popular Punjabi song, Label Black.

The exciting meeting depicts staff members having a great time at work, a far cry from the typical workdays. Here below is the dance video. Please have a look.