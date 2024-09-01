Dropped Your iPhone In Water? Skip The Rice—Here’s What You Should Do Instead

New Delhi: Dropping your iPhone in water can be a nerve-wracking experience and many people might think of the age-old trick of placing it in a bag of rice. While this advice has been passed around for years it’s actually more myth than fact.

In its support document on handling wet iPhones, Apple advises, “Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. Doing so could allow small particles of rice to damage your iPhone”. So, if your iPhone ends up getting wet it’s better to follow Apple’s guidelines instead of relying on rice.

Before giving up, there are a few things you can try to increase the chances of saving your device. Apple provides some important advice to follow. First, disconnect the cable from your iPhone and remove the other end from the power adapter or accessory. Make sure not to reconnect the cable until both your iPhone and the cable are fully dry.

Dos

If your iPhone gets wet, follow these steps to help dry it out. If these don't work consider taking it to an authorised service provider:

- Remove Excess Liquid: Gently tap your iPhone against your hand with the connector facing down to shake out any excess liquid.

- Air Dry: Place your iPhone in a dry area with good airflow.

- Wait and Test: After at least 30 minutes, try charging it with a Lightning or USB-C cable, or connecting an accessory.

- Check for Alerts: If you see a liquid detection alert, there may still be moisture in the connector or on the cable pins. Leave your iPhone in the dry area for up to 24 hours.

- Periodic Testing: Throughout this period, you can occasionally try charging or connecting an accessory to check if the moisture has evaporated.

- Re-check Connections: If your iPhone seems dry but still isn’t charging, unplug the cable from the adapter and the adapter from the wall (if possible), then reconnect them.

Dont’s

It’s natural to want to save your iPhone from water damage but it’s important to avoid making things worse. According to Apple, here’s what not to do:

- Avoid External Heat: Don’t use a hair dryer, heater, or any other external heat source to dry your iPhone.

- No Compressed Air: Don’t try to blow out moisture using compressed air, as it could push the liquid deeper into the device.

- Don’t Insert Objects: Avoid sticking anything into the connector, like a cotton swab or paper towel, as this can cause damage.

- Skip the Rice: Don’t put your iPhone in a bag of rice. The tiny particles can get into the device and cause more harm than good.