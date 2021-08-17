Earn Rs 5 lakh by selling an old Rs 2 coin online. Here's how

Are you passionate about collecting old coins? This hobby can fetch you lakhs online. These days, old coins are seeing a lot of demand in the online market and people are actually ready to shell out money to buy these coins and notes. The latest is a 2-rupee coin that can help you get lakhs just by sitting at home.

Back in the year 1994, this 2-rupee coin was issued and it has an Indian flag at the back. The Quickr website showed that the price of this coin has been fixed at Rs 5 lakh. So, if you have a vintage coin, then that can easily give you lakhs of rupees. You just have to list them on the Quickr website.

Here’s how to sell an old 2-rupee coin on Quickr.

Go to Quickr.com and log in. Register yourself on the website if you don’t have an account already.

Make a listing for your coin and click, upload pictures of the website

Interested and relevant buyers will get in touch with you directly via the details mentioned on the website.

Negotiate and sell the coin at the highest price offered.

Earlier, a one-rupee silver coin of Queen Victoria from the pre-independence era was being sold at Rs 2 lakh and another British era coin bearing George V King Emperor 1918 picture was priced at Rs 9 lakh.

In addition to that, if you are passionate about this, you can also send your old collected coins on CoinBazzar. All you need to do is sign up on the website by furnishing your details like name, email, and full address.

