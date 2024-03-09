NewsTechnology
Elon Musk Announces X Streaming Service For Long Videos On Smart TVs, Competing With YouTube

Premium users who subscribe to X services now have the ability to publish articles on the platform. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anupama Jha|Last Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 03:47 PM IST
Elon Musk Announces X Streaming Service For Long Videos On Smart TVs, Competing With YouTube File Photo

New Delhi: Elon Musk announced on Saturday that X platform is stepping into the realm of online video streaming, posing a challenge to Google-owned YouTube. This new streaming service will allow users to enjoy long videos directly on their smart TV screens. 

The company is set to launch a TV app for Amazon and Samsung smart TVs, as confirmed by Musk in response to a post by an X user. The user had shared excitement about being able to watch long-form X videos on SmartTVs, to which Musk replied, "coming soon." (Also Read: Sam Altman Finally Returns To OpenAI Board)

“We just want people to be able to watch long videos in comfort on their big screen TV,” the billionaire posted on X. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO further said that people can “already use Apple AirPlay to play videos from your phone to your TV”. (Also Read: Flipkart Set To Launch 10-15 Minute Delivery Venture Soon)

One of his followers commented that this move by X is a “strategic step towards diversifying its platform and competing in the ever-evolving digital content landscape”. “It will be intriguing to see how this foray into video streaming will impact the larger ecosystem of online media consumption. Exciting times ahead,” the user posted.

Beyond smart TVs, the social media network is also exploring video games, podcasts and long-form writing. Taking on legacy media, X on Friday introduced 'Articles' which is a new way to share long-form written content on the platform.

Premium users who subscribe to X services now have the ability to publish articles on the platform. These articles can include stylized text, embedded images, and videos. Additionally, users can format their text using various features such as headings, sub-headings, bold, italics, strikethrough, indentation, numerical lists, and bulleted lists.(With Inputs From IANS)

