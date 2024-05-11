Advertisement
Elon Musk Bans Over 1.8 Lakh Accounts On X In India Between March 26 and April 25 Due To THIS Reason; Details Here

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,555), followed by hateful conduct (3,353), sensitive adult content (3,335), and abuse/harassment (2,402).

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ankur Mishra|Last Updated: May 11, 2024, 05:16 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Elon Musk-owned X (earlier known as Twitter) has asserted that it banned 184,241 accounts in India between March 26 and April 25. The account has been banned mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity. 

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform also took down 1,303 accounts for promoting terrorism in the country during the same period. Overall, X (formerly Twitter) banned 185,544 accounts in the reporting period.

The microblogging platform, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 18,562 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms. In addition, the company processed 118 grievances which were appealing account suspensions. (Also Read: WhatsApp Is Testing New Feature That Will Restrict Users From Taking Profile Picture Screenshots; Details Here)

"We overturned 4 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company. "We received 105 requests related to general questions about accounts during this reporting period," it added.

Most complaints from India were about ban evasion (7,555), followed by hateful conduct (3,353), sensitive adult content (3,335), and abuse/harassment (2,402). Between February 26 and March 25, X banned 2,12,627 accounts in the country. (Also Read: Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) Receives Massive Price Cut In Indian Market; Check Discounted Price)

The microblogging platform also took down 1,235 accounts in the same period for promoting terrorism on its platform. Recently, billionaire Elon Musk announced that users can now limit replies only to verified users to avoid spam and bots. (With Inputs From IANS).

