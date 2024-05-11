WhatsApp Is Testing New Feature That Will Restrict Users From Taking Profile Picture Screenshots; Details Here

New Delhi: WhatsApp, a popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a feature that will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures. However, the new feature of the Meta-owned WhatsApp for the profile photo was spotted in the latest beta build of the app on iOS.

Notably, it was seen on Android’s beta build earlier. According to a screenshot shared by the WABetaInfo, a message will occur on the screen notifying users that taking screenshots of profile photos has been blocked to protect everyone’s privacy on the app.

The new screenshot-blocking feature for the profile photo will offer an added layer of privacy protection by blocking users from capturing and sharing profile photos without the owner’s consent, as per reports. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S21 Series Along With Other Older Flagship Models Get Limited Galaxy AI Features; Details Here)

WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.10.10.70: what's new?



WhatsApp is working on a feature to block screenshots of profile photos, and it will be available in a future update!https://t.co/R9NN5QE5IJ pic.twitter.com/GaOURjBOVG — WABetaInfo (@WABetaInfo) May 10, 2024

However, people may still capture the image with other devices or cameras. But, this new feature within the app will reduce the unauthorised sharing of profile photos reportedly. This WhatsApp feature will be useful in reducing the risk of profile photos being misused or distributed without permission by stopping users from taking screenshots.

Notably, the new screenshot-blocking feature for profile pictures is under development and it will be available in a future update of the app reportedly. The photo-sharing platforms like Snapchat and payment apps such as Paytm and Google Pay already have similar features in place.

Meanwhile, the Meta-owned messaging app is reportedly testing a new feature that will offer users a dedicated "filter" to quickly get a list of their favourites from the chats tab on Android. (Also Read: Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) Receives Massive Price Cut In Indian Market; Check Discounted Price)

With this new chat filter, users will get to easily access and prioritise specific conversations with their favourite contacts and groups. (With Inputs From IANS).