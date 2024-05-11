Apple iPad 10th Gen (2022) Receives Massive Price Cut In Indian Market; Check Discounted Price

New Delhi: The Cupertino-based tech giant Apple has significantly cut the price of the iPad 10th generation in India after the launch of its new iPad lineup at the Let Loose event which includes the new iPad Air and iPad Pro models.

It comes in three colour options -Silver, Blue, Pink and Yellow. Notably, Apple has also decided to discontinue the popular iPad 9th generation tablet.

Apple iPad 10th Gen Price Cut:

The Apple iPad 10th Gen was launched for Rs 39,900 in 2022 for the 64GB storage variant with WiFi support. Now, the same variant is priced at Rs 34,900 after the launch of new iPad models. Moreover, the 256 GB storage model (Wi-Fi) is priced at Rs 49,900, originally down from the 54,900. Hence, this variant is now Rs 5,000 cheaper. (Also Read: Infinix GT 20 Pro Gaming Smartphone, GTBook Laptop Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs)

Apple iPad 10th Gen Specifications:

The device features a 10.9-inch multi-touch IPS LED display and a pixel density of 264 ppi with a resolution of 2360x1640 pixels. It runs on the hexacore A14 Bionic chipset and runs on the latest iPadOS 17. The tablet offers a peak brightness of 500 nits and supports the 1st generation Apple Pencil.

The Apple iPad 10th Gen is powered by a 28.6-watt-hour lithium polymer battery, which provides nearly 10 hours of battery life over Wi-Fi. Adding further, it supports a USB-C port. (Also Read: Samsung Galaxy F55 5G Smartphone Launch Date Confirmed In India; Check Expected Specs)

In the camera department, the tablet is equipped with a 12MP rear camera and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera. The iPad also supports up to 5x digital zoom and 4K video recording at 60fps.