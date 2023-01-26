Google Celebrates India's 74th Republic Day with a Special Doodle Crafted from Intricately Hand-Cut Paper

New Delhi: Google is celebrating India’s Republic Day 2023 on Thursday, January 26, with a special doodle that was illustrated by Ahmedabad, Gujarat-based guest-artist Parth Kothekar. The specialitiy of today’s doodle is that it is being crafted from intricately hand-cut paper. Moreover, many elements of the Republic Day parade are added in the artwork including the Rashtrapati Bhavan (Where the president resides), the India Gate, the CRFP marching contingent, and motorcyle riders.

“To celebrate the national holiday, there are various parades around the country, with the largest one taking place at Rajpath, a ceremonial boulevard in New Delhi. After a ceremonial wreath laying to honor fallen soldiers, regiments of India’s armed forces and tableaus representing cultural and historical heritage march through the street. To conclude the festivities, the Beating Retreat ceremony takes place on the evening of January 29th. The saffron, white, and green Indian flag is flown as the Indian National Anthem plays,” Google India wrote with the special doodle.

The entire nation is celebrating the 74th Republic Day on Thursday, January 26, with great enthusiasm and patriotic fervour. President of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, is the guest of honour for the 74th Republic Day celebrations.

“India gained its freedom from the British Empire in 1947 and began drafting its constitution soon after. The India Constituent Assembly took two years to discuss, modify, and approve the governing document, and when adopted, India became the country with the longest constitution. The adoption of this document paved the way for democracy and empowered Indian citizens to elect their own representatives,” Google India added.