Elon Musk’s Grok-1.5 AI Chatbot Set To Be Available From Next Week

New Delhi: Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI's latest Grok-1.5 chatbot will be available on his social media platform X next week, the billionaire said in a post on X on Friday.

"Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now," Musk added. Grok-1.5, the enhanced version of its chatbot Grok, will be made available to early testers and existing Grok users on X in the coming days, xAI said in a statement on Thursday. (Also Read: Amazon Introduces New App Allowing Users To Scan Their Palm For Payments)

Should be available on X next week.



Grok 2 should exceed current AI on all metrics. In training now. https://t.co/s7rVxvK8mZ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 29, 2024

Earlier this month, Musk said xAI would open-source Grok, days after the billionaire sued Microsoft-backed OpenAI for allegedly abandoning its original mission in favor of a for-profit model. (Also Read: PhonePe Launches UPI Payments For Users In UAE; Check Details Here)

Looking to compete against OpenAI and Alphabet's Google, Musk had launched xAI last year.