New Delhi: Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 15, have been released. Players can use the redeem codes to get free rewards to get skins for weapons, character updates and much more. You can check how to get the rewards against Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes below.

For the unversed, Garena Free Fire Max is an improved version of the Garena Free Fire game, a free-to-play battle royale title that gained popularity in India after the Indian government had banned PUBG Mobile India on grounds of national security and user privacy. However, the government recently also put a ban on Garena Free Fire, following which many flocked to Garena Free Fire Max.

Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes are released by the game developers on daily basis to improve the gaming experience of the players. Players can redeem the 12 digit codes consisting of alphabets and numbers on the official portal to get free rewards in their game accounts.

Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes for today, April 15:

Here’s the list of Garena Free Fire MAX redeem codes:

FJBH VFS4 TY23

F87G YF3D GE6B

FV5B NJ45 IT8U

F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

EH4J I5T8 7G6Y

F4N5 K6LY OU9I

F7YG T1BE 456Y

F3TE FCXR SFEG

FDG3 H45R T8G7

FF5D SR4E QD1F

FH2G YFDH E34G

Here’s How to redeem Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today, April 15:

Step 1: Visit the official Garena Free Fire redeem code redemption website at https://reward.ff.garena.com/en.

Step 2: You will need to log in to your Garena Free Fire Max account using Facebook, Google, Twitter, VK, Huawei or Apple ID.

Step 3: Enter any of redeem codes into the text box.

Step 4: Click the confirm button and select ‘OK’ to verify the code is right. Also Read: TCS Off Campus Hiring 2022: IT major invites applications from engineers; check eligibility, last date

That’s it. If your redemption is successful, you will receive the free rewards in your game account. However, remember that it could take up to 24 hours to receive the free gifts in your account. Also Read: WhatsApp introduces Communities: 5 new features will improve the way we communicate on the platform

Live TV

#mute